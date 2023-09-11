Pearl Jam Postpones Indiana Show Due To Unspecified Illness

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to spin.com, on September 10 rock band Pearl Jam postponed their performance at Ruoff Music Center due to an unspecified illness within the band. Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund.

To help spread the news, the band went on social media to release a statement about their postponed concert.

Pearl Jam Ruoff Music Center Postponement Pearl Jam’s concert at Ruoff Music Center tonight (Sunday, September 10) has been postponed due to illness. The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It’s obviously… pic.twitter.com/CAjKgjIvBW — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) September 10, 2023

“Pearl Jam’s concert at Ruoff Music Center tonight (Sunday, September 10) has been postponed due to illness. The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it. Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding. It’s not easy… Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund. The upcoming concerts in Ft. Worth (September 13 & 15) and Austin (September 18 & 19) are currently scheduled as planned.”