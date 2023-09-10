Sampha Reveals October 2023 Release Date & Tracklist For New Album Lahai, Shares New Single & Video “Only”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 10th, 2023 - 7:20 PM

In late August, Sampha took to Instagram to preview his forthcoming sophomore record Lahai, revealing the inspiration behind the name and album cover art. According to Pitchfork, Sampha has now returned with an official announcement, providing the release date and tracklist. Lahai consists of 14 new songs and is expected to arrive on October 20 via Young. A brand new single and music video entitled “Only” has been shared as a preview of the record.

Sampha will also hit the road in support of the upcoming album. The North American leg of the tour will kick off with a show on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium. He will also be visiting San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom on October 29, Chicago, Illinois at Vic Theatre on November 1, Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall on November 4, New York City at Webster Hall on November 7, Washington, D.C. at Howard Theatre on November 10 and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall on November 13. The trek will come to an end with a show on November 15 in Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern.

Earlier this year, in July, Sampha released the third song on Lahai‘s tracklist, “Spirit 2.0” which marked his first new solo music in six years. The song was his first release since the arrival of his debut studio album Process. Sampha live debuted the track at his residency performances in New York and London. The song features a star-studded cast of collaborators Yussef Dayes, El Guincho and Owen Pallet as well as Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi with contributing backup vocals.

Lahai Tracklist

1. Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream)

2. Spirit 2.0

3. Dancing Circles

4. Suspended

5. Satellite Business

6. Jonathan L. Seagull

7. Inclination Compass (Tenderness)

8. Only

9. Time Piece

10. Can’t Go Back

11. Evidence

12. Wave Therapy

13. What If You Hypnotise Me?

14. Rose Tint

Sampha Fall 2023 North American Dates