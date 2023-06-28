Sampha Releases His First New Solo Music In Six Years With Latest Single “Spirit 2.0”

Home News Dita Dimone June 28th, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Sampha makes his long-anticipated comeback with “Spirit 2.0,” his first solo single in six years. Long after the release of his debut album Process, the English songwriter begins his next chapter with this track.

Sampha debuted the tune at his renowned Satellite Business residency performances in New York and London. Sampha revealed in a recent Instagram post announcing the song’s release, “I was in a place where I needed to hear these words.”

Sampha assuages the listener’s (and his own) existential angst with the refrain, “Waves will catch you, life will catch you, love will catch you, spirit gon’ catch you.” A harmonious blend of electronics and snares gives the song a more contemporary African folk rhythm. “It is about the significance of connection to both myself and others, as well as the beauty and harshness of simply existing. It’s about recognising those times when you need assistance – that takes true strength,” he wrote.

The nearly five-minute track was not a solo endeavor; the London artist collaborated with Yussef Dayes, El Guincho, Owen Pallet, and Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi for backing vocals.

“Spirit 2.0” is available on Spotify and Apple Music for streaming. The song’s visualizer is displayed above.