Cait Stoddard September 7th, 2023 - 11:17 AM

According to billboard.com, on September 6 artist Kanye West filed an alleged lawsuit in California against the alleged person or group responsible for taking and sharing the copies of his music that have appeared on social media.

In the alleged complaint, West alleges trade secret misappropriation and alleged breach of contract due to the alleged unauthorized leaks of alleged copyrighted works on both Instagram and X by allegedly arguing they have allegedly caused “substantial harm” to the artist’s reputation.

West‘s lawyers have allegedly claimed that on March 3 the owner of the @daunreleasedgod_ handle on Instagram allegedly went on a alleged leaking spree of alleged unreleased tracks including “We Did it Kid,” “Shy Can’t Look,” “NASDAQ” and “Mr. Miyagi,” as well as alleged collaborations with artists including DJ Khaled and an alleged unauthorized video footage of a alleged Donda listening party.

The rapper’s alleged complaint allegedly follows @daunreleasedgod_ account on X for allegedly posting unauthorized leaks on dates ranging from mid-June to late August. “Ye has suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants’ actions.” the alleged lawsuit says.

Also the alleged lawsuit does not name @daunreleasedgod_ or any of its other variations as a defendant in the alleged case but only that it was allegedly the main distribution vehicle for the alleged leaks.

West’s lawsuit shows that the artist allegedly “does not know the true names or capacities” of the defendants who allegedly leaked the tracks to the Instagram or X user(s).

But the singer allegedly believes that those individuals were allegedly required to sign alleged confidentiality agreements with him before they were allegedly given access to the compositions. By allegedly leaking and distributing the tracks, the alleged defendants allegedly breached their contract with the artist and allegedly owe him damages and any alleged profits generated. the complaint adds.

The alleged filing continues that the “distinctive arrangement and unique elements” allegedly found in West’s music allegedly amount to a alleged trade secret “due to its economic value, secrecy, and the efforts taken to safeguard it” and that the alleged defendants allegedly violated their alleged contract with West when they “knowingly and unlawfully acquired, disclosed, and distributed” the alleged music.