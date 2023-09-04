Kanye West & Wife Reportedly Banned From Boarding With Venice Boat Company After Alleged Indecent Exposure Incident

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 3:48 PM

According to nme.com, artist Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly been “banned for life” after an indecent exposure on a Venice boat.

The incident took place in Venice where West was was photographed with his underwear down during a canal boat ride with his wife, where the artist got criticized for indecent exposure.

And now, the boating firm has publicly called out West and Censori for the incident, which banned them from ever boarding any of the company’s boats in the near future.

While speaking with the Daily Mail Australia, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi explained the company’s distance from the musician following the images and explained that West and Censori would have been kicked off the vessel if the driver had noticed.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.” Motoscafi said. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

The company also claimed that the driver did not notice the events happening in the back of the boat as a third person with the couple had “obstructed the captain’s view.”

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior.” the company added. “Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Neither West nor Censori have commented on the incident, although some outlets including the Metro have alleged that the controversy may have been an alleged publicity stunt that was allegedly designed to draw more attention to the rapper’s upcoming musical projects.