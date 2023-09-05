The Gaslight Anthem Debut Spirited New Single “Little Fires”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Rock band The Gaslight Anthem have shared their new song “Little Fires” where it is taken from the band’s upcoming new album History Books, which will be released on October 27 on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label by Thirty Tigers.

As a whole, “Little Fires” is fantastic because it reflects on The Gaslight Anthem‘s origins in punk rock that furthers the human connection some fans want to hear. Also the track includes guest vocals from PUP’s frontman Stefan Babcock.

In the press release band member Brian Fallon shares the meaning behind “Little Fires.”

“‘Little Fires’ is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books.’ It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”

History Books is Gaslight Anthem‘s sixth full-length and first in nearly a decade. The album finds the New Jersey band once again bringing their soulful breed of life affirming rock n’ roll to explore everything from mortality and mental illness to the more precarious dimensions of human connection.