The Gaslight Anthem Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

March 28th, 2022

New Jersey-based rock band The Gaslight Anthem have announced their first headline tour in four years. Their first leg will begin in September, and conclude in October before their second leg begins in August and ends that same months.

The group previously performed in 2018 in celebration of The ’59 Sound, before going on hiatus do explore other projects, both in and out of music. However, in the last few days, the group has teased a new album and the recently-announced tour dates.

Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. pic.twitter.com/XtAZEDOWdw — The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) March 25, 2022

“I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band,” frontman Brian Fallon said. “We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

The tour will begin September 13 in Portland, and conclude August 24 in Belfast. They will travel through Seattle, San Francisco, Hollywood, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Chicago, Niagara Falls, Boston, Berlin, Bremen, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and other cities along the way.

Special guests Tigers Jaw and Jeff Rosenstock will perform with The Gaslight Anthem on select dates.

The Gaslight Anthem North American Tour 2022

9/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

9/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

9/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/17 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/18 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

9/21 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

9/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

9/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

9/26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

9/27 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/30 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

10/2 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/4 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem