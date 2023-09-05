Kid Cudi Says New Album INSANO Will Arrive In January 2024, Collaboration With Playboi Carti Not Included

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

According to stereogum.com, for over the past year artist Kid Cudi has been talking about his a new album called INSANO, which is the follow up to 2022’s Entergalactic and a couple weeks ago, the artist revealed the album’s artwork and launched a pre-order , that implied INSANO will be released soon.

And now, Cudi went on social media to announce that INSANO will not be released until January 2024.

“I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself.” the artist wrote. “This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all.” He did, however, release two songs from the album on SoundCloud: “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” and “ILL WHAT I BLEED.”

The post continues with: “These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. Im sorry for the delay everybody but im a perfectionist. And things gotta be right.”

Cudi also addressed the status of “Solo Dolo Pt 4,” which is a song featuring Playboi Carti that the artist has recently performed live, saying the will not be on INSANO.

He wont clear it which is very weak. So yea it wont be on there. Which is ok becuz the shit I have on this album fuckin smacks and ur faces will melt https://t.co/QktXpk2RaE — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 15, 2023

“He wont clear it which is very weak. So yea it wont be on there,” Cudi wrote a few months ago. Also the singer told fans to stop asking“Solo Dolo Pt 4 and to “forget it exists in ur minds.”

