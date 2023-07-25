Kid Cudi Says He’s Tired of “Homophobic” Trolls Questioning His Sexuality “It’s Sad Out Here”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2023 - 4:48 PM

According to nme.com, artist Kid Cudi has recently shared his thoughts people questioning his sexuality and because of the negative comments Cudi called the trolls “homophobic and sad.”

Over this weekend the artist went on Twitter to speak about the anti-LGBTQ+ internet trolls who continuously send Cudi comments suggesting that the artist is gay.

U know whats crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults. I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 22, 2023

In two follow-up tweets Cudi continued to share his thoughts about the trolling.

Its like “oh he smiling TOO hard!! He DEF sucks a dick!” Its like word?? Thats what we on now?? — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 22, 2023

Homophobic and sad and will be miserable their whole lives — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 22, 2023

One fan commented Cudi’s tweet by writing: “I’m sorry it got to you, Cudi. I’m sad you think it’s a diss.”

The artist responded with:“It’s more the [ignorance], I’m not insulted. It’s just sad to see people so lame, it’s sad someone, a man, can’t show joy without there being some conversation about their [sexuality]. People been callin’ me gay for years, it is what it is, it just never reached this level of fckery until now.”

Cudi ended his Twitter discussion by replying to a fan thanking the artist for being someone that brings joy.

When I was a lil boy, my dad was super militant. He never liked us playin around most of the time. He was very strict. Its almost like being silly was a sign of weakness to him. I vowed when I was young to never let anyone, not even my father, dim my light 🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/8jaj276OX7 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 22, 2023