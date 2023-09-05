CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Live Debuts New Material & Covers Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” During First Solo Show

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, Lauren Mayberry is the singer for the Scottish dance-pop group Chvrches for over a decade now, the artist will be starting a solo career.

On September 1 Mayberry released the piano ballad “Are You Awake?,” which is her first-ever solo single and on September 4, the singer launched her first solo tour in Washington, DC at the 9:30 club.

Tonight and tomorrow night the artist will move to a larger venue where she will open for Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service. Mayberry’s set last night was not very long but it included live debuts of a number of new songs, as well as a polite cover of the almighty Madonna classic “Like A Prayer.”

Most of the tracks were frisky and playful dance-pop that were not distant from the stuff Mayberry performs with Chvrches. Mayberry broke things down by saying: “There’s two depressing slow ones, and then the rest have a bit of pep.”

Based from the footages, did looked like she was having fun performing the new songs while the audience allowed the singer’s musical talent dazzle their minds with beautiful sound.

