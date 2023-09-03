Lil Wayne Shares Catchy New Single “Kat Food”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 3rd, 2023 - 4:59 PM

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Wayne has returned with the release of a brand-new single entitled “Kat Food.” The track arrives before he is set to take to the stage for a performance at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards on September 12. The artist was nominated for Best Hip Hop for his collaboration with DMX and Swiss Beatz “Kant Nobody.” Wayne will also be receiving the BMI Icon Award at the 2023 R&B/Hip Hop Awards on September 6.

Back in June, the Hip Hop 50 Live celebration announced its star studded lineup featuring Lil Wayne alongside Run DMC (who performed a special set called “Bottom of the 9th… the Walk-Off”), Nas, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube, a Bronx Bombers set (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fat Joe and Kid Capri), a Queens of Hip-Hop set (featuring Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more), T.I., Cam’ron, Common, EPMD, Havoc, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick, a Pillars of Hip-Hop set (featuring DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, and more), as well as DJ sets from Battlecat, Chuck Chillout, Clark Kent, Drama, Hurricane, Mannie Fresh and Marley Marl.

Lil Wayne was also announced as performer for the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Festival as well as Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. The event is scheduled to take place on September 22 and 23 at T-Mobile Arena. The festival will be live broadcast via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country.