Baroness Announces Several In-Store Performances

September 2nd, 2023

Photo Credit: Katie Risley

Heavy metal band Baroness is expected to perform in a series of acoustic in-store performances this Fall in the cities of Atlanta, Charleston, Poughkeepsie, Baltimore, Richmond, Raleigh, and last but not least, New York City.

It is doubtful that famous artists such as the Baroness perform in music stores, let alone independent ones. According to Brooklyn Vegan, John Baizley has stated, “Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background. We discovered so much music in them as teenagers”. As a band with such a profound connection to unconventional music stores, they felt a need to give back to their community.

The band has been busy recently from releasing their hit song Shine in August; read more about it here. Baroness has also released songs “Beneath the Rose” and “Last Word”. These tracks will be on their upcoming Stone album, released on September 15.

At this time in society where concert/tour tickets are at record highs, Baroness has marked their tickets at a reliable price for their in-store performances. So be sure to snag your ticket today.

And on the off chance you get stuck on the playlist, the band has an upcoming tour starting in Baltimore on October 13. This tour will also reach sites like Florida, Atlanta, Texas, California, and more.

All tour dates will be listed below.

Read more about Baroness here.

Baroness In-Stores

September 15 New York, NY Rough Trade

September 16 Poughkeepsie, NY Darkside Records

September 17 Baltimore, MD The Sound Garden

September 18 Richmond, VA Plan 9 Music

September 19 Raleigh, NC Schoolkids Records

September 20 Charleston, SC Monster Music

September 21 Atlanta, GA Criminal Records

Baroness — 2023 Tour Dates

October 13 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 14 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 17 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 20 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 21 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 22 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 29 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 31 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

-With special guests KEN Mode and Hoaxed

November 3 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

-With special guest KEN Mode and Hoaxed

November 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature

November 6 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature

November 7 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature

November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond

November 11 – Denver, CO – Summit

-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond

November 12 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond

November 14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

-With special guest Chat Pile and Spotlights

November 15 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

-With special guest Chat Pile and Spotlights

November 17 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights

November 18 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature, Spotlights and Cloud Rat

November 19 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights

November 20 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights

November 22 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights

November 24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo, Spotlights and Cloud Rat

November 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights

November 26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights

November 28 – Boston, MA – Royale

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

November 29 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant