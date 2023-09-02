Baroness Announces Several In-Store Performances

Heavy metal band Baroness is expected to perform in a series of acoustic in-store performances this Fall in the cities of Atlanta, Charleston, Poughkeepsie, Baltimore, Richmond, Raleigh, and last but not least, New York City.
It is doubtful that famous artists such as the Baroness perform in music stores, let alone independent ones. According to Brooklyn Vegan, John Baizley has stated, “Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background. We discovered so much music in them as teenagers”. As a band with such a profound connection to unconventional music stores, they felt a need to give back to their community.
The band has been busy recently from releasing their hit song Shine in August; read more about it here. Baroness has also released songs “Beneath the Rose” and “Last Word”. These tracks will be on their upcoming Stone album, released on September 15.
At this time in society where concert/tour tickets are at record highs, Baroness has marked their tickets at a reliable price for their in-store performances. So be sure to snag your ticket today.
And on the off chance you get stuck on the playlist, the band has an upcoming tour starting in Baltimore on October 13. This tour will also reach sites like Florida, Atlanta, Texas, California, and more.
All tour dates will be listed below.
All tour dates will be listed below.
Baroness In-Stores
September 15 New York, NY Rough Trade
September 16 Poughkeepsie, NY Darkside Records
September 17 Baltimore, MD The Sound Garden
September 18 Richmond, VA Plan 9 Music
September 19 Raleigh, NC Schoolkids Records
September 20 Charleston, SC Monster Music
September 21 Atlanta, GA Criminal Records
Baroness — 2023 Tour Dates
October 13 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
October 14 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
October 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
October 17 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
October 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
October 20 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
October 21 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
October 22 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
October 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife
October 25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife
October 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
October 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
October 29 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall
-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
October 31 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
-With special guests KEN Mode and Hoaxed
November 3 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
-With special guest KEN Mode and Hoaxed
November 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature
November 6 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature
November 7 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature
November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond
November 11 – Denver, CO – Summit
-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond
November 12 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge
-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond
November 14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
-With special guest Chat Pile and Spotlights
November 15 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
-With special guest Chat Pile and Spotlights
November 17 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights
November 19 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights
November 20 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield
-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights
November 22 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights
November 24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom
-With special guests Soul Glo, Spotlights and Cloud Rat
November 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights
November 26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights
November 28 – Boston, MA – Royale
-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant
November 29 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant
December 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
-With special guests Sheer Mag, Uniform and Zorn