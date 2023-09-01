Kvelertak Debut Groove-Laden Title Track For New Album Endling

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Norwegian band Kvelertak have returned with the groove-laden new title track for their forthcoming album Endling. The song showcases the group’s uncanny ability to blend elements of black metal, classic rock and punk into a thoroughly enjoyable listen.

From the moment the opening guitar riff meets the ears, fans and critics alike will find themselves wanting to hit replay. The song serves as the band’s latest single from their upcoming release Endling which is scheduled to arrive on September 8 via Prosthetic.

Commenting on the track’s inception, the band said, “Starting with a guitar hook that could have been picked up at a First Avenue show during a US tour and culminating in a Queen-like crescendo of harmonic guitar leads, “Endling” serves as a requiem for destroyed nature and broken human destinies from our own time. Trusting silver-tongued modernity only ends in a trunk full of fury and unspent wealth drugged in a rut behind you on your certain journey across the river Gjöll.”

The newest track follows the release of lead single “Krøterveg Te Helvete” back in April which was accompanied by the announcement of the album itself. Back in May 2021, the band released their EP Splid: Game Of Doom alongside a 8-bit style video game with the same name.

