Kvelertak Announce New Album Endling For September 2023 Release and Shares Video for “Krøterveg Te Helvete”

Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Black metal and classic rock band Kvelertak have announced their new album Endling will arrive on September 8 by Rise Records/Petroleum Records. The upcoming album continues on the path of 2020’s critically acclaimed album Splid.

In the press release Kvelertak‘s guitarist Vidar Landa discusses what the theme is on their upcoming album.

“On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life — the folklore that doesn’t fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal.”

In light of the happy news, Kvelertak has shared a video for “Krøterveg Te Helvete” and as a whole, the instrumentation captures the classic rock vibe by how each guitar riff and drum beats blazes the air with stunning sound and the vocal performance is top notch because the dark and raspy vocal tone brings the metal vibe within the elements of rock.

Endling Tracklist