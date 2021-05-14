Kvelertak Shares Splid-Inspired Video Game, Releases 8-bit EP

Home News Roy Lott May 14th, 2021 - 5:44 AM

Kvelertak has released an 8-bit style video game that was inspired by their latest album, Splid. According to the PRP, the video game is titled ‘Split: Game Of Doom” and features 8-bit versions of various songs from the high-fidelity ranked album. An EP of those songs has also been released named “Splid: Game Of Doom EP”. It features four songs which all of which have been revised as the Game of Doom version. See the full tracklist below.

The band issued a statement in a press release discussing the new game. “[The game] takes fans and singer Ivar Nikolaisen on an epic quest through a retro-style maze where they are tasked with finding the other band members, as well as defeating the ghost of Tagholdt, who haunts a local museum and is a character from the song ‘Fanden ta dette hull!” They continued to say “Your favorite superheroes are finally back — in a game where you can swing a REAL axe!” The game is available for Apple and Android devices.









Fellow band member Maciek Ofstad recently joined forces with Royal Thunder’s MIny Parsonz, Against Me!’s Atom Willard, Red Fang’s Aaron Beam and Two Minutes to Late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall for a few covers, including Rolling Stones’ “Rocks Off” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over the Mountain.”

Splid: Game Of Doom EP Tracklisting:

1. “Bråtebrann” (Game of Doom version)

2. “Crack Of Doom” (Game of Doom version)

3. “Discord” (Game of Doom version)

4. “Fanden ta dette hull!” (Game of Doom version)