Frank Ocean Cancels Coachella Weekend Two Set; Blink-182 to Replace as Headliner

Cassandra Reichelt April 19th, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Frank Ocean has officially canceled his Coachella Weekend 2 set and Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean as the headliner for Weekend Two.

The statement reads: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

The note concludes with a statement from Ocean: “‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean.”