Iggy Azalea Says She Wasn’t “Allowed” To Finish Saudi Arabia Concert Due to Pro-Women Statement

According to nme.com, artist Iggy Azalea has mentioned that she was not “allowed” to finish her show in Saudi Arabia last week because of a wardrobe malfunction and pro-women statement.

The artist was performing at the esports event Gamers8 on August 25 when her set was cut short and after the concert, Azalea went on social media to explain that the set was cut short due to the artist splitting her trousers during the performance.

Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU. And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show (sic). It’s not the promoter who put on the show’s fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.” said Azalea.

But Azalea also mentioned that she made a statement in support of women: “Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!. Sent the authorities over the edge.”

Iggy Azalea performing at the #Gamers8 event in Saudi Arabia tonight. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/0vJSoxWcyg — IGGY AZALEA DAILY (@IADaily) August 26, 2023

After posting the statement on social media a fan commented: “They really wouldn’t let you just change pants?” Iggy responded: “I did but I also said ‘Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’ And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge.”

Azalea replied with: “I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organisers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage.”