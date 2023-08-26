Iggy Azalea Shares Anthemic New Song & Video “Money Come”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 26th, 2023 - 11:23 PM

Grammy-nominated rapper/songwriter Iggy Azalea has returned with the release of a brand new single “Money Come.” The song is accompanied by an empowering music video which was directed by Christian Breslauer who has previously worked with Lizzo for “About Damn Time,” SZA on “Kill Bill” and Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby.”

“Money Come” was produced by Tricky Stewart who also worked with Beyonce on “Break My Soul,” Rihanna on “Umbrella” and Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body.” The song is sure to make an instant hit on the radio waves with its anthemic hooks, unapologetic lyricism and Azalea’s iconic rapping which call back to her top-charting hits “Fancy” and “Black Widow.”

The new track samples K7’s 1993 hit “Come Baby Come,” simultaneously promoting nostalgia while ushering in a new era for the future of hip hop. The music video is fierce, following Azalea as she transforms a male-dominated corporate office into a matriarchal force for female-empowerment. The cinematography was inspired by the 2013 film The Wolf Of Wall Street.

“Money Come” marks Azalea’s first release since the arrival of her third studio The End Of An Era which arrived back in August of 2021. She is currently scheduled to make an appearance at The Town Music Festival in São Paulo, Brazil next month following her previous touring leg with Pitbull on the ‘I Feel Good’ and ‘Can’t Stop Us Now’ treks which culminated in over 85 sold-out concerts across the U.S.