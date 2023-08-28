Elton John Discharged From Hospital After Falling At Home

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 12:12 PM

According to consequence.net, over this past weekend artist Elton John was hospitalized when he fell at his home in Nice, France, a representative for the musician confirmed to TMZ.

John’s injuries have not been disclosed but the musician did stay overnight at the hospital. John’s representative described John’s hospitalization as a “precautionary measure” and said “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Previously fans have been worried that John faced bad health when tabloids reported the singer was using a wheelchair last year John went on Instagram to share more details about his wellbeing at the time.

“I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my “looking frail” in a wheelchair. The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

The statement continues with: “After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks. Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan. Thanks for all your kind words of support! Love, Elton xx .”

Recently John ended his multi year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which included a headlining performance at Glastonbury this past June. Also earlier this month John having dinner with actor Kevin Spacey after allegedly testifying at Spacey’s sexual assault trial in the UK.