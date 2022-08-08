Britney Spears and Elton John Announce Collaboration with “Tiny Dancer” Duet Titled “Hold Me Closer”

Home News Lucy Yang August 8th, 2022 - 6:31 PM

The queen herself, Britney Spears makes a return to the music industry after announcing her collaboration with Elton John on a new version of ‘Tiny Dancer” duet song called ‘Hold Me Closer’. According to intel, this track is set to be released by Universal Music.

This will be a momentous return for Spears’ musical career after her thirteen year hiatus. Fans from Spears are eager and excited for all the success that she finally gets to enjoy from enduring all the hardship. Spears herself is also very excited about this collaboration as she has teased her vocals on instagram a few weeks back. Checkout the audio from her instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

According to Page Six, both Spears and John recorded the duet at his studio with the help from Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt. Needless to say, this release will have everyone at the edge of their seats waiting! (consequence sound)

Before this hit drops, take a listen of Elton John’s Tiny Dancer below:

Needless to say, there is definitely something magical from their music together. The pop artist icon needs to come back with her full energetic dancing self! This song definitely hits the feelings of the audience with its dreamy, happy and almost bittersweet beat. Not to mention, this music video just embodies the 80’s mood of Hollywood. Giving the audience an ability to time travel, the vibes are so on point!

According to consequence, John also recently collaborated with the British rock band Yard Act on a new rendition of their song ‘100% Endurance,’ lending piano and backing vocals, and he gave us an update on the upcoming musical version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ (consequence sound)

