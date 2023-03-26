Lights Shares Reimagined “Voices Carry (dEd Version)”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 11:41 AM

Pop icon Lights announced she has shared “dEd”, which is a reimagined version from the critically acclaimed album PƎP, dropping on April 7. The announcement is followed by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version).”

In the press releases Lights discusses the creation of “Voices Carry (dEd version).”

“‘Voices Carry’ was actually one of the more challenging PƎP songs to adapt to a chill version because it’s fairly low key in its original form. I decided that in this case, less is more and used very few tracks, focusing on simple electronic elements, deep sub and dreamy pads, letting the vocals shine like the lyric wants.”

As for the upcoming album the singer states, “After each of my last four albums I’ve released acoustic counterparts. Tt’s something that fans expect at this point. But PƎP never felt like an acoustic thing to me. I actually haven’t picked up my acoustic guitar in a long time, it’s just not right for this era.”

Lights adds, “PƎP is alt, hyper and vibrantly sarcastic, visually extravagant and exaggerated in all forms, so I wanted its counterpart to be the absolute opposite: dark, chill and electronic. I enjoyed really developing my production toolset, digging into the chill step genre, using heavy bass tones set on dreamy soundscapes. If PƎP is for dancing and feeling yourself, dEd is for driving and making out. After all, dEd is PEP turned PƎP down. Even the tracklist is reversed.”

Lights is a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, comic book author, dj and artist. She likes weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance. The artist speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically.

