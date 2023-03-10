Lights Set To Release An Ambient Chillstep Version Of Her Album ‘Pep’

Home News Trisha Valdez March 10th, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter Lights shared on twitter a sneak peak of what’s to come of the new version of her album.

Lights shared a tweet with her sitting on a couch holding a newspaper. The caption says, “extra extra big news this Friday. #dEd” Underneath that tweet she post a closer look at the newspaper she is holding. On the left side of the paper the title states Obituaries Continued.

Each obituary is the title of each song in the album, along with a description. An example of one was one of her songs called Jaws.

The paper says, “Jaws 2022-2023. Jaws attempted a small local heist fairly early into her life armed with nothing but boots and guns, totally naked. When the endeavor went south, she made her way to the coast where she was unfortunately eaten by a shark whose name is, yet it be disclosed for its family’s protection. She loved getting her nails sharped into claw shapes, bubble gum (but not blowing bubbles). and assorted herbal teas. She will be missed.”

Her last tweet tease of the album is her singing the first version of her album, then transitioning to the more recent version, with a link to the album release day. This must have been very exciting for the fans to view an album tease this way. To the view the tweets view below.

