Trump Reportedly Hired Gunna’s Lawyer For Fulton County Conspiracy Case

According to thefader.com, just hours before former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia, his legal team brought in the new attorney Steve Sadow, who previously represented artist Gunna in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s RICO prosecution of the Young Thug’s Young Slime Life collective. The news follows last week’s 13 count indictment of Trump on alleged election crimes, in which he was ordered to surrender to arrest and arraignment no later than August 25.

Reported by CNN‘s analyst Maggie Haberman, Trump’s representatives confirmed the addition of Sadow to the team, stating: “I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

Last December Sadow negotiated an Alford plea deal for Gunna, where the rapper was able to receive the benefits of a guilty plea without admitting to having personally committed any crimes. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has promised a Trump mugshot once the former president is taken into custody.