Letters To Cleo Announce Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

On Tuesday September 27, Letters To Cleo announced an upcoming fall tour, including two homecoming shows for the Boston alt. rock band. The idea for the annual homecoming shows started in 2016 when the band was on the road supporting their first release in 17 years, their Back to Nebraska EP. The band was on stage at the Paradise playing to an enthusiastic and elated hometown crowd when their manager suggested “same time next year?,” now this year will be their fifth annual set of homecoming shows. In addition to the two Boston shows the tour starts out in Southern California with a stop in Portland, ME.

The band played their last show in 2000 and each member went on to have successful careers working in different areas of music from the production, writing, performance, musical directing and more. The band was thrust back into the pop culture spotlight via a cameo on the television show Parks and Recreation, playing themselves and the obsession of the show’s state auditor Ben Wyatt played by Adam Scott. Most recently the band achieved the pinnacle of pop culture validation as a subject in a recent New York Times crossword puzzle.

Letters to Cleo was formed in 1990 in Boston, led by guitarist Greg Mckenna and singer Kay Hanley. The band came onto the national spotlight with the release of their first hit single “Here & Now.” The song reached 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Singles chart. The band’s music could be heard on many of the top TV shows and films throughout the 1990s, including the cult classic 10 Things I Hate About You, where the band contributed 4 songs to the soundtrack and were featured in the film.

Find tickets here.

Tour dates are as follows:

11/4 Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

11/5 The Roxy Theatre – West Hollywood, CA

11/17 Portland House of Music – Portland, ME

11/18 Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

11/19 Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA