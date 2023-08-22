Lingua Ignota Announces Debut Album Under Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter Moniker, Shares New Song & Video “All Of My Friends Are Going To Hell”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Kristin Hayter, the interdisciplinary artist formerly known as Lingua Ignota, has announced SAVED!, which is the debut album under her new moniker Reverend Kirstin Michael Hayter. Sonically and thematically, the record is both a logical conclusion to and a significant departure from Hayter’s previous work.

Mirroring her personal evolution away from pain, the artist sheds the moniker that made her successful for its unflinching expression of lived trauma and instead builds herself anew by claiming her full given name that is determined to see value within.

Musically, while she continues to use historical avant-garde techniques and formal constraints superimposed over accessible frameworks, Hayter strips down her instrumentation and degrades audio to provide a sense of musicological antiquity. Similar to Lingua Ignota, the record is steeped in pathos, but now the wrath of God gives way to His deliverance: “His boundless love shall make you whole.”

SAVED! is an apocalyptic revelation on the complex, sometimes ugly, always nonlinear process of healing. Hayter documents an earnest attempt to achieve salvation through the tenets of charismatic Christianity and focusing on the Pentecostal-Holiness Movement, which dictates that one’s closeness to God is demonstrated through transcendental personal experience.

Consisting of both gospel standards and originals, Hayter worked with long-time collaborator Seth Manchester to achieve a sound that is without era or place, high-fidelity recordings of each song were committed to a 4-track recorder, and then further degraded in a series of small half-broken cassette players. The result is an artifact that sounds lost to decay and forgotten as though it was never meant to be heard.

In light of the upcoming album, Hayter has shared the first single from the album called “All My Friends Are Going To Hell,” which arrives with a music video that follows Hayter’s baptism.

As a whole, “All My Friends Are Going To Hell” is a lovely ditty which features instrumentation filling the air with vibrant sounds while Hayter’s vocal performance serenades the ears with melody. The music video is interesting to watch because each scene gives viewers a chance to see Hayter getting baptized in the water. The whole video tells a story about Hayter’s Faith in God and how powerful faith is when people let it in their lives.

SAVED! Tracklist

I’M GETTING OUT WHILE I CAN ALL OF MY FRIENDS ARE GOING TO HELL THERE IS POWER IN THE BLOOD IDUMEA I WILL BE WITH YOU ALWAYS PRECIOUS LORD, TAKE MY HAND MAY THIS COMFORT AND PROTECT YOU THE POOR WAYFARING STRANGER NOTHING BUT THE BLOOD I KNOW HIS BLOOD CAN MAKE ME WHOLE HOW CAN I KEEP FROM SINGING