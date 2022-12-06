Perpetual Flame Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Lingua Ignota, Vile Creature, Midwife and More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Today pitchfork.com has reported Lingua Ignota’s moniker Kristin Hayter has teamed up with KW Campol of the Canadian metal duo Vile Creature. Together Hayter and Campol found a new arts festival in Chicago and an “art house” that will mostly function as a record label.

Perpetual Flame will take place on April 28 – 30 at Thalia Hall which features performances by Moor Mother, Thou, Hide, Midwife, Planning for Burial, alongside Lingua Ignota and Vile Creature. The art house, Perpetual Flame Ministries, launches on February 24 with the first vinyl release of Lingua Ignota’s debut 2017 album Let The Evil of His Own Lips Cover Him.

Last month Hayter mentioned said she would retire her Lingua Ignota catalog, will give “farewell” performances of her albums All Bitches Die, Caligula, and Sinner Get Ready. Hayter mentioned in the press release the meaning behind the name Perpetual Flame Ministries.

“Perpetual Flame Ministries, based on the title of my song “Perpetual Flame of Centralia,” is about faith, empowerment, destroying to build anew, and survival. As well as self-driven projects and providing a place for me to release interdisciplinary work with complete creative control, we will curate work from artists that feel aligned with this world. For me, this represents a new chapter in my life and hopefully in the lives of my listeners and community—healing, rebuilding, self-determinacy.”

Following Hayter’s statement Campol chimed in with “PFM exists as its own entity, not a label yet still a home for traditional (and untraditional) music releases, not a brand but still a place to get curated and meticulously cultivated ephemera and wearables, not a gallery but absolutely a place to appreciate the many facets and mediums that make up physical art. PFM won’t just be the home to the many artistic endeavors of Kristin, but in time will branch out to create an ecosystem filled with vibrant, like-minded, and creator-focused art from a myriad of different artists.”