Lost Girls Announce New Album “Selvutsletter” For October 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Lost Girls announced their new album Selvutsletter will be out on October 20 by Smalltown Supersound and in light of the announcement, the musical duo have shared their new single “With the Other Hand.”

Selvutsletter marks the first new Lost Girls album since their acclaimed debut 2021 album Menneskekollektivet, which was named one of the year’s best releases by Pitchfork, The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, Paste, FLOOD and more.

Menneskekollektivet was about exploring club beats and expanding and trying out structures while Selvutsletter is about disappearing in experiences. It combines the intuitive, late night feel of Lost Girls’ previous work with experimental rock music as its object.

Like its predecessor, the album title is a made up Norwegian word and the band’s own translation of Selvutsletter is “self-effacer: “Someone who tries to erase themselves. Someone who is cleaning out themselves. Performing exorcism. Or perhaps just getting older, less interested in their own present self.”

Lost Girls’s collaboration dates back more than a decade, with Volden playing regularly in Hval’s live band, as well as the duo’s acoustic collaborative album from 2012. In 2022 the duo were booked to perform a concert at Les Subsistances in Lyon, and they decided to use the opportunity to create all new material.

Working in tandem, with Volden creating beats and wild sets of guitar chords and Hval restructuring the parts, creating melodies and adding more sounds they started spiraling into unchartered territory of shorter, more concise and melodic songs.

As the material for Selvutsletter developed, words already embedded in the chords, guitar sounds and rhythms began to dance around. Lyrics soon began to take shape, their subjects spanning cities after dark, music rituals, band practices of the ‘90s, and the early days of the internet.

Selvutsletter Tracklist

Timed Intervals With the Other Hand Ruins Re-entering The City World on Fire Jeg Slutter Meg Selv June 1996 Sea White