Lost Girls Announce Debut Album Menneskekollektivet For March 2021 Release, Share Album’s Title Track

Lost Girls have announced plans to release their debut album, Menneskekollektivet on March 26 via Smalltown Supersound. Along with the album announcement, the group, composed of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden, has shared the title track.

“Menneskekollektivent” starts off with droning synths as Hval speaks a description of life and death. “In the beginning, there is sound/In the beginning, we create with our mouths/Do we know who makes what sound?” she speaks, discussing sound, darkness and death. The synths continue to create ambient sounds beneath her spoken word, Hval giving definitions of life and death. “Can we ever truly be selfless and compassionate?” she asks, the synths growing louder as she mentions speaking to Jehovah’s Witnesses coming to her door.

Eclectic synths make their entrance at three minutes in. The electronic tones include weaving keyboards and futuristic pings. Hval begins to sing, continuing the theme of sound and life within her lyrics. Deeper synths join in as Hval sings “together,” uniting the world she and Håvard created.

“The song started out with some synth chords Håvard played,” Hval said in a press statement. “I felt they sounded like the beginning of the world, or a world, so I wanted to improvise words to them that somehow expressed a beginning of a world. They don’t make sense like a written lyric should, but they are trying to make sense of something, a moment, a slow transition. On this track, the voice, and the music too, slowly makes its way from alone to together.”

Hval and Håvard have collaborated as Lost Girls for over 10 years, however this is the first time the pair are releasing a full album under the moniker. The album also marks the first time they have recorded in an actual studio together. Menneskekollektivet translates to “human collective,” which adds to the collaborative sounds created by Hval and Håvard. The upcoming album follows Lost Girls 2018 EP, Feeling.

Menneskekollektivet tracklist:

1. “Menneskekollektivet”

2. “Losing Something.”

3. “Carried by Invisible Bodies”

4. “Love, Lovers”

5. “Real Life”