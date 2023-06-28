Jon Batiste Announces New Album World Music Radio For August 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Calling Your Name”

Home News Roy Lott June 28th, 2023 - 10:29 PM

Jon Batiste has announced his new album World Music Radio is out on August 18 via Interscope. He has also released the album’s lead single “Calling Your Name.” Listen to the groovy tune below.

“I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before,” Batiste said in a statement. Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, JID, Fireboy DML, Camilo, NewJeans, and producer Jon Bellion all contributed to the album.

Batiste’s last album We Are won the Grammy for Album of The Year last year. After the Grammy win, Batiste stepped down from his role as Stephen Colbert’s Late Show bandleader. In 2021, Batiste won an Academy Award alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for his work on Soul.

World Music Radio Tracklist