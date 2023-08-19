Jon Batiste Shares Melancholic New Song “Life Lesson” Featuring Lana Del Rey

Home News Zach Monteiro August 19th, 2023 - 6:30 PM

Jon Batiste has recently shared his newest album World Music Radio, which acts as a follow up to his 2021 Grammy-winning album We Are. One of the featured songs “Life Lesson” acts as the closing act to the album, and features singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey.

The song itself contains striking and powerful performances from both Batiste and Del Rey, leading the piano keys throughout the course of the song. As the name suggests, “Life Lesson” is about the struggles of power imbalance, resentment and acceptance with the two singers sharing their experiences in their respective verses.

In a recent interview with NME, Batiste was asked about his experience in collaborating with Del Rey. He responded with “We had a great first meeting after our mutual friend and musical collaborator Zach Dawes introduced us because he thought we would have a great creative spark. We met and it just turned into a beautiful collaboration.”

According to Stereogum, Batiste also talked about the recording experience at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio, where he said “In that creative spur, I had a lot of things that I was recording with Lana, and I recorded a lot of things with Lana that no one has ever heard yet… “Life Lesson” on my album is like the palate cleanser after the credits roll in the movie. It’s a spiritual relative of the album sessions.”

