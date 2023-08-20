Cayucas and Matt Costa Announce Fall 2023 Coheadling Tour dates

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 20th, 2023 - 12:27 PM

Singer-songwriter Matt Costa and surf-rock duo Cayucas will travel on a coheadling tour across North America beginning this October in Brooklyn, NY.

They will return with a release of a brand new LP Hangin’ On The Westside that will be released on August 25. The LP will feature singles like “Waffles”, “Topo Ride the Wave”, “Rollin,” and “Sayulita.” This record will contain melodic surf-rock rhythmic sounds. Matt Costa worked on a new project which is a film called Katabolic Flight. This film project was collaborated with Roark, Vero Watches, and Danner Boots and was released on April 28.

In his own words he described the film as such: “Matthew James athlete and pilot descends into Death Valley on the path of the Katabatic winds. We take flight and uncover a new relationship with time and our relationship to the primordial. The laws of nature suggest the destination. Learning that when you harness the wind we do not capture it, instead it must become our guide. I’m thrilled to share the Katabolic Flight in documentation on film and in song.”

The tour dates will start on October 9 and conclude on December 16. Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased https://www.cayucas.com/tour

Watch Cayucas + Matt Costa live tour:

09/28 – Hotel Vegas – Austin, Texas

09/30 – Sundown at Granada – Dallas, Texas

10/02 – Vinyl – Atlanta, Georgia

10/03 – The Eighth Room – Nashville, Tennessee

10/04 – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, North Carolina

10/05 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, North Carolina

10/07 – DC9 Nightclub – Washington, DC

10/08 – Sonia Live Music Venue – Boston, MA

10/09 – Brooklyn Made – New York, NY

10/10 – MilkBoy Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/12 – Lager House – Detroit, MI

10/13 – Grog Shop – Cleveland Heights, Ohio

10/14 – Sleeping Village – Chicago, Illinois

10/16 – RecordBar – Kansas City, MO

10/18 – Marquis Theater – Denver, Colorado

12/07 – Pappy + Harriet’s – Pioneertown, California

12/08 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, California

12/09 – The Siren – Morro Bay, California

12/10 – The Independent – San Francisco, California

12/11 – Felton Music Hall – Felton, California

12/13 – Volcanic Theatre Pub – Bend, Oregon

12/15 – Polaris Hall – Portland, Oregon





