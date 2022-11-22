Cayucas Share Dreamy Video for Song “Sayulita”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022 - 5:57 PM

Providing a fresh final jolt of summertime before the cold months ahead, today, Cayucas, the Los Angeles duo who are made up of brothers Zach and Ben Yudin shared the video for their single “Sayulita” which is directed by Gabriela Sibilska, first premiered via The Wild Honey Pie.

Known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams, the band shared a pair of singles, “Sayulita” and “Topo Rides the Wave” earlier this year following 2020’s acclaimed album Blue Summer (Park the Van). No matter your feelings about the warmest season, be sure that Cayucas will always be there to provide its perfect soundtrack. Look for more from the band next year.

“The song itself is really descriptive in its lyrics and so vibey – it felt almost like illustrating a book. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to create a dreamy, cozy universe for the viewer to be immersed in. I had the idea to create a little village with fun characters, and revisit the same places within it during the day – to make the viewer feel almost at home, at the same time emphasizing just how relaxed and slow-paced the life of Sayulita is. I wanted to have a lot going on while having nothing really happen! The design was inspired by vintage postcards and old cartoon backgrounds, and the lyrics served as a great guide for the imagery.” said Sibilska

“Sayulita was a demo that we wrote in around 2016-17. Something about this place, Sayulita, we were hearing about, it had a nice ring to it. We’ve never been, and have no plans to go, but lyrically I like to create a sort of mythical place in my mind that encompasses the mood. The song has a sort of Eagle-esque, Hotel California quality to it, but it’s really about the idea of going somewhere in your mind. Even if you’re not actually there, it takes you away for a while.” said Zach Yudin

Although summer is long gone listening “Sayulita” brings back hope that the summer weather will return soon.