mxdwn PREMIERE: Tejon Street Corner Thieves Announce New Album Thick As Thieves, Go Straight To Trucker Heaven In New Video For “Love’s Pilot”

Every time Tejon Street Corner Thieves release an album, song, or video, we know we are in for a wild ride. The band often shows their fans that even when releasing serious songs, like “Demons,” their fun spirit is never lost. Today, the outlaw folk group unveiled their newest single “Love’s Pilot” along with their upcoming 12-track record, Thick As Thieves. The album is set to be released in early 2022 via Amigo The Devil’s label Liars Club.

“‘Thick as Thieves” is a continuation of our Demons EP. After Covid pulled us away from that project for months, we were finally able to get the band together to finish what we started. The album is about comradeship, heartbreak, revenge, and growth,” Connor O’Neal says. Thick As Thieves is also about their friends, “The ones we have with us and the ones we’ve lost along the way.”

But, it wouldn’t be Tejon Street Corner Thieves if they wouldn’t have one more surprise up their sleeves. When they released their latest cover album, Stolen Goods, the band also unveiled their own drinking game. Now, everyone who purchases the physical copy of the album will be receiving a Tejon Street Corner Thieves original comic book, which is also the album booklet. The wild story will follow the band after their tour bus broke down in the middle of the desert. Without money or any options, the band “faces off with the supernatural to escape with their mortal souls.”

The band also explained their reason behind releasing a comic book for this album, “We went with the comic book because we thought it would be a fun and unique way to engage fans. Also, comics are super tight.” It might not be a surprise for any fan, that the band’s favorite comic book publisher and characters are, “Marvel. Anything Marvel! But the favorites would have to be Wolverine and Deadpool.”

In the video for “Love’s Pilot” the band goes straight to trucker heaven after arriving at a small truck stop. Vocalist Shawn D’Amario adds about the new single, “The song is about how life on the road doesn’t ever end. Even after death. It paints a picture of what heaven might be like for a touring musician or trucker. The video is filled with babes, brews, and buds to show what the perfect afterlife might be for some dedicated road hogs.” And this spirit is perfectly reflected in the wild new video for the song. The video was directed by Travis Conklin of the Colorado-based F4D studio.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves were recently on tour with Amigo The Devil. Check out our photos of the show here. When asked about who the group felt about touring venues again, after such a long time, they said, “It’s been a little weird navigating new protocols because of the virus, but it feels like things are right again!”



Thick As Thieves Track List:

1. Long Gone

2. Whiskey

3. Moonshine Blind

4. Be There

5. Never Meant To Be

6. Oh Yeah

7. .44

8. Lay Low

9. The Road

10. Demons

11. God Knows

12. Love’s Pilot

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz