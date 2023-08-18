Rival Sons Announce New Album Lightbringer For October 2023 Release, Share Energetic New Single “Sweet Life”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2023 - 9:50 AM

Long Beach rockers Rival Sons have returned with yet another release in 2023! The group has announced their new studio album Lightbringer which is set to arrive later this year on October 20. In celebration of the announcement, the band have also released their lead single, “Sweet Life.”

“Sweet Life” kicks it into high gear, opening with gentle percussion before the drum kit and guitars burst onto the scene, imbuing the track with Rival Son’s signature electrifying sound. As the song progresses, listeners are met with earworm-worthy melodies, soulful vocals and groovy instrumentation.

“We broke ground on DARKFIGHTER, but LIGHTBRINGER is a step beyond the personal innovation and exploration,” vocalist Jay Buchanan explained, “We really took everything into our own hands and pushed to see how far we could go. It was a self-exploration to see who we were and who we’ll be now. We had more friction and compromise than ever, because we isolated the bare essence of where we needed to go—and then we went there.”

Back in March, the band announced their spring 2023 North American tour dates alongside Greta Van Fleet, The Record Company, Black Angels and Starcrawler. They also shared their single “Bird In The Hand” from their newly released album Darkfighter which arrived in early June this year. Darkfighter, the band’s seventh studio album, was originally announced October of last year along with the release of their track “Nobody Wants To Die.” Rival Sons are currently on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins.