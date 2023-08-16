Talking Heads To Reunite For Q&A For ‘Stop Making Sense’ Concert Film With Spike Lee

Home News Roy Lott August 16th, 2023 - 7:33 PM

Talking Heads‘ four original members are set to reunite for the first time in over 20 years. The group will be at the premiere of A24’s new 4K restoration of their classic concert film Stop Making Sense at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. They will all be there in person to participate in a post-screening Q&A that will be moderated by Spike Lee.

The Q&A will also be broadcast as a global theatrical event happening at IMAX theaters around the country on September 11 at 6 PM Eastern. Tickets are on sale now.

The newly restored film will be released in movie theaters around the country on September 22.

Talking Heads consists of David Byrne, Chris Franz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison.