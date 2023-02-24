Chvrches Enter New Era With New Single “Over”

Home News Trisha Valdez February 24th, 2023 - 4:58 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Scottish pop band Chvrches releases a new single called Over. Ironically the band has entered a new era for their music, calling the end of their screen violence era, which is now over. The trio teamed up with producer-songwriter Oscar Holter to write this new version of themselves. The alternative pop selves which seem to be coming to life.

According to a press release the band made a statement saying, “Over is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire. Normally we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album’s worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the Screen Violence era, and the start of whatever the next Chvrches chapter might be.”

Fans can tell from the start of the song Over that, and era was over. In this music video she is in a white dress with the others in black behind her. It looks like a formal setting in a park somewhere, the camera continues to zoom in and out from the band.

The camera work is interesting, it seems to zoom in and out of the band consistently but once the chorus comes around the camera flies away and comes back, a very intriguing way to get the audience’s attention.

Chvrches created a very catchy and upbeat pop song, to listen and watch the music video stream below.

