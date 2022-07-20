The Cult’s Ian Astbury Breaks up Fight During Show

Home News Karan Singh July 20th, 2022 - 1:38 PM

Conversations surrounding concert ethics and decorum have been in focus of late, with several artists taking it upon themselves to enforce harmony among their audiences. A recent example of this took place in Washington, DC when the Cult frontman Ian Astbury intervened in a crowd dispute that broke out in front of him during a performance. Watch the full video below (source: TMZ):

While the band was performing “Rain” at the Anthem last night, Astbury jumped off the stage and called out both men amid a scuffle that stemmed from one blocking the other’s view, according to Loudwire. The ordeal ended peacefully, illustrating how performers who responsibly execute their influence can diffuse such situations better than anyone else at a show.

The Cult’s new album, Under the Midnight Sun, is set to release on Oct. 7 through Black Hill Records. Listen to their latest single below:

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried