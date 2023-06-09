Sufjan Stevens Announces New 20th Anniversary Special Edition Vinyl

Home News Simon Li June 9th, 2023 - 10:27 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, Sufjan Stevens has just made the announcement that revels the special edition vinyl of Michigan.

Michigan, Stevens’ 2003 hit album, has always been a fan favorite for the songwriter. The vinyl would be made in collaboration with Third Man Pressing, and would be a 20th anniversary edition of his third studio album Michigan, which would include altered versions of the songs “Romulus” and “Vito’s Ordination Song,” which would also be accompanied by “Marching Band” and “Wolverine,” two cuts that have never been heard before.

The fact that the album name is Michigan, as an album Stevens wants to use to honor his home state, and the fact that Third Man Pressing is located in Detroit, brought inspirations for the vinyl covers to have different shades that are inspired by the place.

The first edition, “Great Lakes Blue,” would be out on June 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET, and would be available online, featuring a blue lake themed cover and disc color. The “University of Michigan/Michigan State AKR” edition, which would be out by June 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET, would have a limited amount of 500 copies, featuring a cover of beige color and discs of green and blue. The second edition would also be an honor to the 100th anniversary to HMV.

Earlier this year in April, Stevens announced his album Reflections, as well as a new single, “Ekstasis.” Check them out!