According to loudwire.com, Iced Earth‘s Jon Schaffer finally has a sentencing date to determine the price he will allegedly pay for his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Building riot.

Schaffer was allegedly one of the first rioters to allegedly enter the Capitol on the day of the riots in allegedsupport of Donald Trump’s alleged claim that the election was allegedly “stolen” from Trump.

The alleged video was allegedly released by the U.S. Justice Department back in 2021 and then allegedly posted on Twitter by CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. About 18 seconds into the alleged video, Schaffer was allegedly pushing his way through the crowd with alleged bear spray in his hand.

Schaffer has allegedly pleaded guilty to allegedly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and trespassing on alleged restricted Capitol grounds with an alleged dangerous weapon. Also the musician is allegedly part of a plea bargain that has allegedly dismissed the other charges

The singer has allegedly agreed to allegedly take part in the investigation by allegedly sharing information about the Oath Keepers, which is the alleged group behind the riot. Also the artist allegedly claims to be an alleged founding member of the Oath Keepers.

Shaffer will be sentenced on February 20, 2024 and in the following statement U.S. District Court Judge Amit Priyavadan Mehta issued the following minute order.