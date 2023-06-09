Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Sentencing Date To Be Set For Role In U.S. Capitol Riot

Home News Simon Li June 9th, 2023 - 9:48 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Iced Earth’s guitarist Jon Schaffer, who has participated in the US Capitol riot on January the 6th in 2021, has received a set sentencing date from the judge.

Schaffer’s attorney and the government has asked the judge to schedule a sentencing for January or February. Filing says that Schaffer has pledged guilty to the charge on him for “one count of Obstruction of an Official Proceeding in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2)” and another one of “Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a)(1), (b)(1)(A).” However, he was initially charged with six crimes including violence and targeting police with a bear spray, and has only pleaded guilty to these two among others, which is punishable for 30 years in prison in total.

Schaffer is currently released, but under supervision of the District of Columbia Pre-Trial Services Department, and has been cooperative with the pre-trial release requirements. His attorney has asked for a sentencing date from January 22th to 26th, or February 20th to 23th, 2024.

Schaffer’s role in the riot seems to be more complicated than an ordinary participator, for he has admitted to be one of the founding members of the right-wing extremist organization Oath Keepers, in April 2021, as part of a plea deal and cooperation agreement with the government, which revealed more conspiracies surrounding the extremist group. The fruitfulness of this cooperation would determine how long Schaffer would spend in prison, which was recommended by his attorney and his prosecutors to be from three and a half years to four and a half years.

Schaffer admitted in his plea agreement that he has joined the “Stop The Steal” rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., wearing tactical vest and bear sprays, and later joint a mob in entering a joint session in congress. He admitted that many detailed violent actions during that process. His cooperation with the government might bring him some leniency during sentencing, according to the Justice Department, who also offered him to join the witness protection program.