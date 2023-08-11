Metric Share Atmospheric New Song & Video “Nothing Is Right”

Home News Parker Beatty August 11th, 2023 - 5:43 PM

Photo Credit – Brett Padelford

As fans continue to wait for Canadian rock band Metric’s upcoming album Formentera II, currently set for release on October 13, the band have released a new single titled ‘Nothing Is Right’ alongside an accompanying music video.

While Metric is no stranger to ballads, it’s rare that the band is this stripped back in terms of production, with little more than guitar and vocals to carry it along. The band’s frontwoman Emily Haines said of the choice, “We explored many renditions of this song during the recording process, but in the end found that everything we tried adding seemed to detract from the essence of it. Lyrically, “Nothing Is Perfect” takes the common expression away from its usual meaning, giving substance to “nothing” as a concrete thing that can be actively pursued and obtained: Nothing is perfect/ I’ve earned it/ All absence achieved/ No fences, no exits, no lies.”

The music video is similarly downbeat, often times surrounding the band member’s in empty spaces and complete darkness. “For the official music video, we worked with Justin Broadbent to create an atmospheric and surreal visual accompaniment to enhance the otherworldly mood of the song, with stylistic nods to Terrence Malick and David Lynch,” said Haines.

“Nothing Is Right” comes a month after Metric’s previous single “Just The Once,” an indie disco jam that is most customary of the band’s recent output. Both songs will land on the upcoming follow-up album to Formantera, Metric’s previous album which was recorded in a converted church (it’s successor Formantera II was instead recorded at the Main Street to Motorbass studio in Paris).

Watch the music video for “Nothing Is Right” by Metric below.