Metric Debut New Music Video For “False Dichotomy”, New Album Formentera Out Now

Today’s news follows the band Metric and their debut for a new music video called False Dichotomy. Fans are now jumping out of their seats in anticipation of hearing this release live!
“For me, aside from the obvious darkness and grief and the many challenges of the past couple years, this was one of the happiest processes of making an album ever…” says the band’s Emily Haines. “It ended up being a surreal experience where everyone was in the same room, because the studio is in a converted church and we never built any walls,” describes Jimmy Shaw. “…everything was happening at the same time, recording and editing and conceptualizing and cooking delicious food together to share with a bottle of wine when we finished work for the day… It was a unique recording experience, completely unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.” (consequence)
The song itself palpitates through the hearts of its audiences. With the amazing production team and visuals, the video itself is the perfect summer ambiance. Colourful, retro and just the perfect amount of tropical trees.
“In support of Formentera, Metric have also announced their massive “Doomscroller Tour.” Launching with a two-night stand August 11th and 12th at Victoria, British Columbia’s Royal Theatre, the 39-city trek ends with another double header at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on October 26th and 27th. The Canadian leg running from the kick off through September 24th in Halifax, Nova Scotia will feature support from Dear Rouge and Bartees Strange on select dates, while openers for the US half (September 24th in Asheville through the Brooklyn gigs) are to be announced.”
Metric 2022 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC $
05/21 – Tlajomulco De Zúñiga, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
08/11 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
08/12 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
08/15 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
08/16 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
08/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *
0819 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre *
08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *
08/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *
08/25 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #
08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
08/27 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre #
08/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #
08/30 – Quebec City, QC @ Théâtre Capitole #
09/01 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium #
09/02 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium #
09/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
09/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
