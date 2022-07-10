Metric Debut New Music Video For “False Dichotomy”, New Album Formentera Out Now

Home News Lucy Yang July 10th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Today’s news follows the band Metric and their debut for a new music video called False Dichotomy. Fans are now jumping out of their seats in anticipation of hearing this release live!

“For me, aside from the obvious darkness and grief and the many challenges of the past couple years, this was one of the happiest processes of making an album ever…” says the band’s Emily Haines. “It ended up being a surreal experience where everyone was in the same room, because the studio is in a converted church and we never built any walls,” describes Jimmy Shaw. “…everything was happening at the same time, recording and editing and conceptualizing and cooking delicious food together to share with a bottle of wine when we finished work for the day… It was a unique recording experience, completely unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.” (consequence)

The song itself palpitates through the hearts of its audiences. With the amazing production team and visuals, the video itself is the perfect summer ambiance. Colourful, retro and just the perfect amount of tropical trees.

“In support of Formentera, Metric have also announced their massive “Doomscroller Tour.” Launching with a two-night stand August 11th and 12th at Victoria, British Columbia’s Royal Theatre, the 39-city trek ends with another double header at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on October 26th and 27th. The Canadian leg running from the kick off through September 24th in Halifax, Nova Scotia will feature support from Dear Rouge and Bartees Strange on select dates, while openers for the US half (September 24th in Asheville through the Brooklyn gigs) are to be announced.”

You can find out the specific details to their tour below!

Metric 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC $

05/21 – Tlajomulco De Zúñiga, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

08/11 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

08/12 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

08/15 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

08/16 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

08/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

0819 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre *

08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

08/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

08/25 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #

08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

08/27 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre #

08/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

08/30 – Quebec City, QC @ Théâtre Capitole #

09/01 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium #

09/02 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium #

09/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Checkout mxdwn’s previous articles on Metric’s latest activities!