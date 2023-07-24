The 1975 Cancels Shows in Jakarta and Taipei Following Malaysian Festival Controversy

Home News Zach Monteiro July 24th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The 1975 has recently shared that they have canceled their show that was scheduled for over the weekend in Jakarta, Indonesia, as well as their scheduled performance on Tuesday in Taipei, Taiwan. Both cancellations follow the band’s set at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after frontman Matt Healy protested the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws by kissing his bandmate on stage.

Over the weekend, the We The Fest music festival shared a statement on Twitter (Or… is it “X” now?) regarding The 1975’s cancellation. In the statement, they said “The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned.” They go on to say that “The band never takes the decision to cancel a show lightly… but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

Live Nation Taiwan had also made a statement regarding the band’s cancellation that read’s relatively similar to We The Fest’s, with the addition that they would be releasing refund procedures. According to Stereogum, the cancellations follow the Malaysian government shutting down the Good Vibes Music Festival after The 1975’s protests.

The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned. Please see the official statement from the band. pic.twitter.com/XpZskFnyeD — We The Fest (@WeTheFest) July 23, 2023

The 1975’s next performance is currently scheduled for August 4th in Chicago, Illinois for their appearance at Lollapalooza 2023. Tickets can be found here.

