The 1975 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

James Reed June 13th, 2023 - 11:33 AM

The 1975 have announced a fall tour of North America. After festival dates in Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States; a 32-stop outing they have dubbed “Still… at their very best”. The fall arena outing continues the tour that has taken them worldwide in support of the group’s fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. During a performance last month, the band’s front man, Matthew Healy, addressed derogatory comments he made during a podcast appearance.

After playing late August/September shows at Lollapalooza (August 4), Outside Lands (August 13), Music Midtown (Sept. 16) and Life is Beautiful (Sept. 22), the North American dates will begin on Sept. 26 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The tour will take them to San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York (at Madison Square Garden) before settling down on Dec. 2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The 1975: