The 1975 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

The 1975 have announced a fall tour of North America. After festival dates in Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States; a 32-stop outing they have dubbed “Still… at their very best”. The fall arena outing continues the tour that has taken them worldwide in support of the group’s fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. During a performance last month, the band’s front man, Matthew Healy, addressed derogatory comments he made during a podcast appearance.
After playing late August/September shows at Lollapalooza (August 4), Outside Lands (August 13), Music Midtown (Sept. 16) and Life is Beautiful (Sept. 22), the North American dates will begin on Sept. 26 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The tour will take them to San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York (at Madison Square Garden) before settling down on Dec. 2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The 1975:
06-13 Cork, Ireland – Musgrave Park
06-15 Oslo, Norway – Piknik i Parken
06-16 Neuhausen, Germany – Southside Festival
06-18 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06-23 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – City Sounds Festival
06-26 Bucharest, Romania – Roma Arena
06-29 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
07-01 Stockholm, Sweden – Lollapalooza
07-02 London, England – Finsbury Park
07-06 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-07 Turku, Finland – Ruisrock Festival
07-09 Glasgow, Scotland – Trnsmt Festival
07-12 Paris, France – Olympia
07-14 Lisbon, Portugal – Super Bock Super Rock
07-18 Singapore, Singapore – MBS Convention
07-19 Singapore, Singapore – MBS Convention
07-21 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Good Vibes Festival
07-23 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Festival
07-25 Taipei, China – Taipei Music Center
08-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-07 Honolulu, HA – Waikiki Shell Amphitheater
08-13 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival
09-16 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
09-22-09-24 Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival
09-26 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
09-28 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
09-30 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
10-02 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-05 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
10-07 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10-12 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
10-17 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10-18 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10-20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10-23 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
10-25 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
10-26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
10-28 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
10-31 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11-02 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11-03 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
11-05 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
11-08 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
11-10 Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
11-12 Boston, MA – TD Garden
11-14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11-17 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
11-18 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11-20 London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens
11-22 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
11-26 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
11-27 Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
11-29 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
12-01 Portland, OR – Moda Center
12-02 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena