DJ Shadow Announces New Album Action Adventure For October Or November 2023 Release And Teases New Single

DJ Shadow has announced that his new album will be titled Action Adventure. While there has not been an official release date for the project, it is set to be released between October and November. The 14-track album is his first that is mostly instrumental. “The songs represent my continued evolution as a producer and songwriter, and I can honestly say that I couldn’t have made these tracks even a few years ago,” he says in a blog post.

” I needed to get personal and make music for myself again. I didn’t want to compromise or write music to give someone else a runway, I wanted to force myself to permeate every available sonic space and “own” the total composition.”

I’m excited to announce to you that my new album is almost here.

Drumroll please…the title of the new album is…

ACTION ADVENTURE Read more here: https://t.co/aHKGN5fuPK pic.twitter.com/TuHucLXhjv — DJ Shadow Official (@djshadow) August 9, 2023

A new single will be released this month as well. “Expect quite a bit of activity from me over the coming weeks, including more live dates (FINALLY). Meanwhile, I’ll continue to try to use this forum to alert you to important developments first.”

DJ Shadow first announced the news of the album in January.