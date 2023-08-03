Tove Lo Share Innovative Anime Music Video For Song “I like you”

Home News James Reed August 3rd, 2023 - 1:24 PM

Tove Lotoday reveals the official music video for her latest single, ‘I like u’. The music video was made in collaboration with Shinsei Galverse. It features hand-drawn anime artwork and original character design by the video’s director, Ayaka Ohria. The video was produced by Shinsei Galverse and ARCH inc. It was animated by SoK LLC.

Tove’s summer smash is a nod to 90’s dance music, while Galverse director Ayaka Ohira brings her ‘nostalgic x futuristic’ visuals to life. It combines the aesthetic of classic sci0fi anime with cutting-edge techniques and technology. Watch the video below.

The video finds Tove’s anime persona stepping beyond her own creative world into the Shinsei Galverse. Her robot lover, Annie from her seminal ‘No One Dies From Love’ and ‘Borderline’ videos returns in flashbacks. Even as Tove’s planet comes under attack from hostile aliens, she pines for her lost lover. Awakening to her true form, as a badass scorpion-tailed Gal, we learn the dark secret at the core of her new powers – Scorpions consume their mate to survive in harsh conditions.

Speaking about the music video, Tove Lo reveals, “I’m so excited for all of you to enter GALVERSE; a powerful and beautiful creation by Ayaka Ohira. I’m so honored to have the final chapter of me and Annie take place in this Universe. It’s been such an amazing experience watching this come to life by Ayaka and her team, and the fact that my character gets to be a part of the heroines in Galverse is so god damn cool. I hope you love this video and feel all the creativity and hard work that went into it <3 R.I.P Annie.”

The director adds, “I wanted to create something like a science fiction spectacle. I thought a lot about how to combine the sadness of love and a story on a cosmic scale. Tove and I talked about how we wanted to express the insecurity, vulnerability, and powerful strength of women, as well as the intense and bizarre side of Tove’s character.”

