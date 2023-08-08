Alan Palomo Debuts Two Vivid New Singles “Club People” and “La Madrileña”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Avant pop musician Alan Palomo has shared two new tracks from his upcoming album World of Hassle that will be out on September 15 from Mom+Pop. “Club People” and “La Madrileña” detail vivid scenes that illuminate Palomo’s artistic vision.

“La Madrileña” is bolstered by long time live members Jorge Palomo and Max Townsley. “Club People” features piano from JoJo Polack (of Pearl & The Oysters,) sax from Ian Young (of M83,) backing vocals by Lou Rebecca, production from Mac DeMarco and Nicholas Millhiser (of Holy Ghost.)

In the press release Palomo shares his thoughts about his latest songs.

“If I had to pick a song on the record that is most representative of the overall vibe/musical aesthetic I was going for, it’d have to be this one. I was on a Jay McInerney kick and wanted to muse, as his protagonists often do, about the type of people who, when confronted with imminent adulthood, reject its social contract in favor of a nebulous party fog. Club People, if you will.”

“Club People” and “La Madrileña” land in the wake of a handful of album previews, which includes the Italo-disco duet “Meutrière” with Flore Benguigui, the indelible hooks of “Nudista Mundial ’89” and “Stay-at-Home DJ,” which is a jazzy slice of electrofunk-infused synthpop.