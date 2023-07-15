Alan Palomo Shares Perplexing New Video for “Meutrière”

Home News Diana Bello July 15th, 2023 - 4:27 PM

Press release from Biz 3, Alan Palomo has recently shared a song and with that a music video that accompanies it which is called meutrière that would from an upcoming album of his called World Of Hassle which will be out on 9/14 as shared in the press release which will be from Mom+Pop. With this new song that he has shared and gain much support and love for it, a song where one can find a staccato synth bass, saxophone, and many more instruments it really good song that gravitates towards one. In the music video, it can as well be found references to movies that he has worked in, a song that explores the friction between the members of the staff and those behind it all being the directors, the tension between one another.