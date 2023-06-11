Alan Palomo Releases New Single “Stay-At-Home DJ” From Upcoming LP World of Hassle

Home News Dita Dimone June 11th, 2023 - 12:21 PM

Stereogum.com recently shared the news about the new work by Alan Palomo. Palomo is the birth name of the artist formerly known as Neon Indian. This is his debut album since changing his identity. Palomo returned to the public about a month ago with the Mac DeMarco duet “Nudista Mundial ’89,” which marked the end of an extended break between album releases. Today, he announced that World of Hassle will be released in September and gave the next song to be featured on the album titled “Stay-At-Home DJ.”

World of Hassle is a globe-trotting concept album that is set in a bizarre alternate universe. It features some of the same cheesy ’80s nostalgia that drove Neon Indian, but it sounds noticeably bright and upbeat from the sound of these early songs. Palomo said the jazzy, groovy, and woozily appealing song “Stay-At-Home DJ” was the project’s inception.

“This is the tune that got everybody talking in the first place. My brother and I collaborated on its creation in 2019; Neon Indian featured it on their most recent tour. It pointed me in a different direction, which was something I’d been seeking but hadn’t quite worked out what to do with yet. After things had settled down following the outbreak, I tidied it up, and World of Hassle grew from the unmanageable overgrowth that had accumulated there,” says Palomo.

Neon Indian is an American electronic music band from Denton, Texas. The music is composed by Mexican-born Alan Palomo (born July 24, 1988), who is also known for his work with the band Ghosthustler and as the solo artist VEGA. The project has been characterized as defining the 2010s music genre chillwave.

Have a listen to the new track below.