Blessthefall joined by Lights during Portland Performance for “Hollow Bodies Tenth Anniversary” Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rivzi

On August 5 in Portland artist Lights surprised the crowd when she joined metalcore band Blessthefall for a performance on the Hollow Bodies Tenth Anniversary Tour.

To share the magical moment, Lights went on Instagram to post about her surprise performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lights (@lights)

“First time ever on stage with @beaubokan. I’ve shared the stage with a lot of ppl but never you! I think we both touch our in ears too often, and maybe our hair, but firsts only ever happen once and I’ll remember this one forever. HAVE A GOOD TOUR.”

The artist and Blessthefall performed the song “Open Water” and based on the reactions from the audience, everyone seemed to enjoy the set because some members of the crowd were happily singing along with the performers.

As a whole, the live performance was amazing due to how instrumentation sizzles the air with hard melodic sound while Lights and Blessthefall dazzles the crowd’s mind with their harmonic voices. The whole set was truly captivating.